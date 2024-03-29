StockNews.com Downgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $25.71.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.