Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.2 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,231.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,151.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,004.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $714.98 and a 52-week high of $1,238.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

