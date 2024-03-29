Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.