Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET opened at $289.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.38. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $6,631,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,648,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $6,631,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,648,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,084 shares of company stock worth $79,741,091. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

