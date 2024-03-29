TFB Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 65,249 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,296,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,563,990. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.