TMX Group (TSE:X) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$36.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.57.

TMX Group Stock Performance

TSE:X opened at C$35.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$26.73 and a 1-year high of C$36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6204276 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Also, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

