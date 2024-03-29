Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,517. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

