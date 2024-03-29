Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,715 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,601,000 after purchasing an additional 437,920 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 1,373,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 341,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

ADX stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

