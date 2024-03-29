Values Added Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Values Added Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

