Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 29 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.3 %

MTD stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,331.29. The stock had a trading volume of 94,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,244.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,151.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

