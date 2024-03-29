Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 1-Year High at $202.79

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $202.79 and last traded at $202.57, with a volume of 16873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.64.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

