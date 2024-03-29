Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.