Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Sells $37,026.00 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Zevia PBC Stock Up 10.5 %
NYSE:ZVIA opened at $1.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.61.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.75 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zevia PBC
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on ZVIA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC Company Profile
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zevia PBC
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.