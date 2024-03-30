Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

