Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT at $18.42

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 226.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $11.15 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $559.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

