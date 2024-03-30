ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $963.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.