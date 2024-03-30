Analysts Set United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target at $64.93

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.93.
UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines
United Airlines Stock Performance
United Airlines stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
