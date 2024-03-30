Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.73 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Ariston Services Group bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Edison International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

