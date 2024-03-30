Evercore ISI Increases First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target to $18.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

FA stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Advantage had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 3,654.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Advantage by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 519,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First Advantage by 385.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Advantage by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,440,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,913,000 after acquiring an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

