Hasbro’s (HAS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

