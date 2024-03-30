HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2 %
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.
Insider Transactions at Aprea Therapeutics
In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
