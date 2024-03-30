Head to Head Analysis: Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) versus Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Osisko Development and Beadell Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Osisko Development and Beadell Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million 3.64 -$148.04 million ($1.03) -2.07 Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beadell Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Beadell Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -246.60% -14.61% -11.02% Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Osisko Development



Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Beadell Resources



Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

