Contrasting InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 579.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $175.65 million 8.25 $68.32 million $0.47 21.30 Alpine Income Property Trust $45.64 million 4.56 $2.92 million $0.19 80.43

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 38.61% 3.54% 2.07% Alpine Income Property Trust 6.38% 0.99% 0.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $17.44, indicating a potential upside of 74.20%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 29.58%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees,?Management and Operational Team to: (i)?to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)?to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii)?to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

