TFB Advisors LLC Takes $13.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.7% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $366.29 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.18 and its 200-day moving average is $430.13. The company has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

