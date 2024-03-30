Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

