Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.76.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.01.
Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
