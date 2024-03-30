Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $41.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Victory Capital Price Performance

VCTR stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after buying an additional 104,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 196,857 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

