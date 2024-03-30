Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Decreases By 48.6%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEAEW opened at $0.05 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

