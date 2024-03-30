Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) versus Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $250.01 million 2.02 $132.33 million $3.09 3.01 Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($4.00) -2.99

Profitability

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics 52.93% 63.89% 40.79% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -3,741.39% -132.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Outlook Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 107.66%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $46.43, suggesting a potential upside of 288.82%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Outlook Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

