Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $449.67

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $449.85.

MDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $356.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -143.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.05. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $198.72 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,248 shares of company stock worth $22,970,890. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

