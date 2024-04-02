Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance
HOVNP stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $19.89.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.
Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile
for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

