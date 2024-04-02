Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

HOVNP stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%.

Insider Activity at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $157,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

(Get Free Report)

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.