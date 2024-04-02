Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.95.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ILMN stock opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $233.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

