Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 937 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.28% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.82. 1,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,739. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $145.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.15.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

