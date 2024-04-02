Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after buying an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 428,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,352,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,466. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

