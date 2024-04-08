Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $118.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.36. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 437,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

