Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 61,315 Shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 484,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,315 shares during the period. John Marshall Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in John Marshall Bancorp were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMSB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 185,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in John Marshall Bancorp by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JMSB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,032. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $239.47 million, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.55.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Marshall Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Marshall Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.