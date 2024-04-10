Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

