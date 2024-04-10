First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of FSFG opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.72. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

