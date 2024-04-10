BlackBerry Limited to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BlackBerry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BlackBerry’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackBerry Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$3.35 and a 1 year high of C$7.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47.
Insider Activity at BlackBerry
In other news, Director Philip Gordon Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.79 per share, with a total value of C$97,650.00. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
