StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Good Times Restaurants
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.