StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Apr 10th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

