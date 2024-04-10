Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $182.24 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Status has a market capitalization of $182.24 million and approximately $13.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013729 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,684.15 or 0.99825689 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00013452 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011332 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00127885 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04699902 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $14,602,430.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

