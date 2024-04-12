Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $268.31 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $221.81 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.