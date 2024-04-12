Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $177,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,547 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,187,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,947,477. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

