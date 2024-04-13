Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $400,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 38,224 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $21.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.