Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:SSL opened at C$7.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.44. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.44.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0946201 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

