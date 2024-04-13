Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.53

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5293 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Verbund Price Performance
OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Verbund has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.07.
About Verbund
