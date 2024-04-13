Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) to Issue Dividend of $0.53

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5293 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Verbund’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Verbund Price Performance

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Verbund has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchange markets, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 798 MW; solar power with a capacity of 253 MW; and two thermal power plants.

