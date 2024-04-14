Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3417 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

