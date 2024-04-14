The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU) Announces $0.10 Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GLU stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

