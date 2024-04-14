Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $24.30.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.