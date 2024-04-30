Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Purchased by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October comprises about 0.8% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.04% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KOCT stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. 3,488 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

