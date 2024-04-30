Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Up 0.4%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $314.04 and last traded at $311.89. 58,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 352,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.49 and a 200-day moving average of $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

